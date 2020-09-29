Observer 1-Day Volume Hits $419,583.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Coinsuper. Over the last week, Observer has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market cap of $8.46 million and $419,583.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.01612069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182783 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

