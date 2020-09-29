Octagonal (LON:OCT) Shares Down 6.1%

Octagonal plc (LON:OCT) shares traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 105,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 308,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

Octagonal Company Profile (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiary, Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

