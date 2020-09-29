Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,129,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176,715 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of Office Depot worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 64.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 642,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 60.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,279,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 672,421 shares during the last quarter.

Office Depot stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

