OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €38.85 ($45.71) and last traded at €38.15 ($44.88). Approximately 3,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.00 ($44.71).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.51. The firm has a market cap of $664.77 million and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

