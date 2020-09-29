OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0268 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $8,068.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,759.03 or 1.00084876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152616 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 76,844,320 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

