Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00035588 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. During the last week, Omni has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $433,758.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00423216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,063 coins and its circulating supply is 562,747 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

