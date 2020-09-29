OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in September

OMRON Corp (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,994,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OMRON by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

