Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

Shares of PNC opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,356,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,030,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,417,000 after buying an additional 97,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.