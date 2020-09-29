Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

