PancakeSwap (CAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.18 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00009539 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $8.18 million and $1.85 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00264728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.01593566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00182866 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 8,108,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,968,837 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

