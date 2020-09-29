Patientory Reaches Market Cap of $384,112.33 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $384,112.33 and approximately $63.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

