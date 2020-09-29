Perlite Canada (CVE:PCI) Shares Down 1.2%

Perlite Canada Inc. (CVE:PCI) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

About Perlite Canada (CVE:PCI)

Perlite Canada Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells perlite and vermiculite minerals that are used in horticultural and industrial sectors. It also offers water repellent cavity insulation products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Lachine, Canada.

