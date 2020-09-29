Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €148.63 ($174.85).

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €135.95 ($159.94) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €139.64.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

