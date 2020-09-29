Phore (PHR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,209.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $17,209.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004493 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,180,638 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.