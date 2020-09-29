Photon Control (CVE:PHO) Trading Down 0.9%

Photon Control Inc (CVE:PHO)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 177,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 270,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Photon Control from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Photon Control Company Profile (CVE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company specializes in rapid prototyping and manufacturing of custom original equipment manufacturer (OEM) solutions for contact and immersion optical temperature sensing for dielectric and conductor etch applications.

