Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 18,594 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $720,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $660,644.82.

On Monday, August 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $644,282.10.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 12,235,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

