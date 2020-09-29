Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores Sells 23,924 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) General Counsel Christine Flores sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $936,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Flores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, September 21st, Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09.

On Friday, August 21st, Christine Flores sold 19,364 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $662,248.80.

On Monday, August 17th, Christine Flores sold 36,480 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,269,868.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Christine Flores sold 36,700 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,314,594.00.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 12,235,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998,085. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $42.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,381.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.