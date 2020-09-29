Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

WASH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

WASH stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $543.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 808,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

