Piper Sandler Comments on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PBCT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of PBCT opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $302,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 340.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

