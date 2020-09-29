PiplCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $92,745.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

