Pizza Achieves Market Capitalization of $532,822.34 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 4% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $532,822.34 and approximately $488.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004164 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 73% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

