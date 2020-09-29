Playkey 1-Day Volume Hits $34,224.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $416,845.75 and $34,224.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,321,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.