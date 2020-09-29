Pond Technologies (CVE:IOG) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Pond Technologies Holdings Inc (CVE:IOG) fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 190,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 128,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Pond Technologies Company Profile (CVE:IOG)

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc, formerly Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc, is a Canada-based company that offers an algae growing platform, which converts carbon dioxide (CO2) into algal-based commercial products. As a pollution abatement technology, Pond Technologies Holdings Inc’s algae growing platform converts the CO2 found in the untreated stack gas of industrial emitters into biofuels, animal feeds and natural fertilizers.

