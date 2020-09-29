Populous Price Tops $0.26 (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Populous has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $419,130.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bithumb, Binance, CoinExchange, OKEx, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.