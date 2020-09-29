Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Up 75.8% in September

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the first quarter worth $1,513,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

