Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,010 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vicor worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 137.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $155,226.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICR. BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

