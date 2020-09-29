Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,682 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Vector Group worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vector Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $76,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

