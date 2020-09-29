Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.22 Million Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,245.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 43.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after buying an additional 135,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $173,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.