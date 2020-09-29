Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,619 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Airlines Group worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420,658 shares of the airline’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 213,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 585,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,803,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 421,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

