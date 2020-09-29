ProChain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, ProChain has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z, FCoin and OKEx. ProChain has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $7.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

ProChain Profile

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ProChain’s official website is chain.pro. The official message board for ProChain is weibo.com/prochain. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bibox, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

