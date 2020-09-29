ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Short Interest Up 48.3% in September

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARFXF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.05. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

