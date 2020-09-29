Proxeus Hits 1-Day Volume of $358.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Proxeus has a total market cap of $310,261.68 and $358.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Proxeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,766,666 tokens. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.