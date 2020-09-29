PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in September

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTKFF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four segments: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

