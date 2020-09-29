Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Pure Storage worth $19,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

