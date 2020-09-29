Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Bank Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Meridian Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of MRBK opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bank in the second quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Meridian Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.