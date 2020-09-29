Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for WSFS Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WSFS opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

