Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,380.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,280. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,582 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,377,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

