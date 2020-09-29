Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Cut by KeyCorp

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $140.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Five Below by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 184,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 588,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

