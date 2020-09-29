Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,925.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 259,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 703,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

QRTEA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.