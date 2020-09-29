QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Insider Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,150.00 ($28,678.57).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).

On Friday, August 21st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($60,357.14).

On Thursday, August 6th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,300.00 ($58,071.43).

On Friday, July 17th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 75,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,400.00 ($44,571.43).

On Monday, July 20th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 175,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,925.00 ($101,375.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.78 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

