RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 107,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,171. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RAKUTEN INC/ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

