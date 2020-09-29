Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $5,734.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01597784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00181139 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

