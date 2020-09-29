Raymond James Analysts Give Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) a C$4.35 Price Target

Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$4.35 target price by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

SKE traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.36. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at C$347,805.

Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

