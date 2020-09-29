Raymond James Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.40.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 104.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.92%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

