Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

9/24/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/23/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/16/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/14/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/9/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

9/7/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/31/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/28/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/21/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/20/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

8/18/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They now have a $11.35 price target on the stock.

8/18/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a $11.35 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.25 to $11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Fortuna Silver Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

