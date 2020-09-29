Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kroger (KR)

Kroger (NYSE: KR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2020 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

9/15/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/14/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from coronavirus-induced demand as evident from better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Kroger, which operates in the thin-margin grocery industry, has been making every effort to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers prefer shopping grocery. Notably, the company’s “Restock Kroger” program involving investments in omni-channel platform, identifying margin-rich alternative profit streams, merchandise optimization, and lowering of expenses has been gaining traction. However, management expects that incremental investments and pressure on fuel business may weigh on second-quarter profitability.”

8/5/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Kroger had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 398,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Kroger Co alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.