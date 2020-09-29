Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,355 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,355 ($96.11) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,750 ($114.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,672.50 ($100.25).

RB opened at GBX 7,560 ($98.78) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,481.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,016.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

