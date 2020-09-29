Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parkland Fuel Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland Fuel in a report released on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

PKI opened at C$36.73 on Tuesday. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total value of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.