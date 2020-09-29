Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 29th (ANET, BIIB, NABZY, NATI, NOA, NTCT, NVUS, OCFT, ONEW, ORC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 29th:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $396.00 target price on the stock.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $233.00 target price on the stock.

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.