Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cytosorbents (CTSO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO):

9/25/2020 – Cytosorbents was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2020 – Cytosorbents was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/17/2020 – Cytosorbents is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Cytosorbents was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Cytosorbents is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Cytosorbents was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2020 – Cytosorbents was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

CTSO opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $339.65 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.48. Cytosorbents Corp has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Cytosorbents Corp alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,192,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 48.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 699,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 228,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.